MATTHEWS – BenchMark Physical Therapy, which has more than 20 outpatient clinics in the Charlotte region, opened a second Matthews location on Dec. 16.
BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy and occupational therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.
Clinic director Emily Brackett is an orthopedic clinical specialist and is certified in functional capacity evaluations, integrative dry needling, vestibular therapy and bike fitting.
The new clinic is at 3016 Weddington Road, suite 700. It is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Call 980-920-8090 or visit benchmarkpt.com to make an appointment.
BenchMark, which also has a clinic at 10020 Monroe Road, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.
