CHARLOTTE – The Beechwood Organization will break ground in early 2022 on four new luxury residential communities, including 319 homes in Mecklenburg, Union and Catawba counties.
The first communities to break ground since Beechwood’s entry to the Carolinas in May 2021 are in Union County.
The first is Weddington Glen, located off Hemby Road near Providence Road and I-485. It boasts 35 estate homes in Weddington and will be followed by Broadmoor with 62 custom homes in Marvin.
Both communities lead the way for two previously-announced communities from Beechwood – Ferncliff at Cotswold, a community of five townhomes in Mecklenburg County, and Lakeside Pointe on Lake Norman of Catawba County, a mixed-used community with 217 new homes and a community marina.
“As we grow our presence in the Carolinas, Beechwood explored Weddington, and each additional site under development, as the locations where we could thoughtfully expand our portfolio,” Regional President Robert Kardos said. “We are excited to introduce our style of estate and custom homes befitting of these incredible locations and their residents to enjoy for years to come.”
Weddington Glen estate homes will be priced in the $900,000s with custom homes $1.2 million-plus. A mix of wooded and meadow homesites will be found throughout the community. Beechwood closed on the 48-acre property on Dec. 13, 2021. Site development is expected to begin early 2022 and home construction in spring 2022.
Located on Waxhaw-Marvin Road in the heart of Marvin, Broadmoor at Marvin will feature homes priced from $1 million to $1.5 million. Beechwood said this 86-acre community will consist of well-appointed homes with innovative design and the latest smart home features. Beechwood closed on this property on Dec. 15, 2021. Site development and home sales are expected to begin in spring 2022.
A third community is Ferncliff at Cotswold, named for its location at the intersection of Providence Road and Ferncliff Road. Beechwood will build five townhomes priced from $750,000 to $1.2 million. This community is expected to break ground in mid-2022.
“Our vision at Beechwood is to tailor our signature quality of home styles with local lifestyles,” Principle Steven Dubb said. “Whether residents are first-time buyers of a family home or moving up to a luxury estate, empty-nesters looking to ‘rightsize’ or urban dwellers who value easy access to transportation and services, we want them to have the style and functionality of home they need to enjoy everyday life in the villages, towns and cities where they want to live.”
On the web: www.beechwoodcarolinas.com
