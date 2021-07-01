NAPLES, FL., – Barron Collier Companies announced its commercial real estate expansion in the Charlotte area with the acquisition of an 86,000 square feet industrial building in the West Airport submarket.
This is the third investment Barron Collier has made in the Charlotte area in the past few years.
“Charlotte has continuously been one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities,” CEO Blake Gable said. “We are excited to participate in the continued growth of the area as we diversify our project portfolio to other key markets in the United States.”
Visit www.barroncollier.com to learn more about Barron Collier Companies project portfolio.
