CHARLOTTE – Bank of America is investing $2.5 million to expand UNC Charlotte’s signature bridge program for historically underrepresented students and support the creation of a Community Innovation Incubator.
The University Transition Opportunities Program powered by Bank of America will expand by an additional 300 students over a five-year period. UTOP began in 1986, creating a path for underrepresented students to successfully transition from high school to college by providing a rigorous six-week summer collegiate experience.
Over the past 30 years, UTOP graduates see increased GPAs as well as higher retention and graduation rates.
"My UTOP experience gave me the foundation I needed to succeed at UNC Charlotte and, ultimately, with my career at Bank of America,” said Assa Sylla ’21, a UTOP graduate and financial management analyst at Bank of America. “The program helped me familiarize myself with campus, make friends and network, sharpen my study skills, take classes and achieve a 4.0 GPA, all before starting my first semester. Had I not done UTOP, it would have been extremely hard for me to have graduated on time with a full-time offer from the bank.”
Christine Katziff, Bank of America’s chief audit executive and a member of the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees, said the Community Innovation Incubator will leverage research to advance racial equity and economic opportunities within key areas of the Charlotte region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.