CHARLOTTE – Andrea Smith, a longtime member of Bank of America’s executive management team, was honored Dec. 8 as the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance’s 2021 Citizen of the Carolinas.
The Alliance’s most prestigious award is given annually to a Carolinian who has made great strides in the betterment of the quality of life in the Charlotte region and the country through years of accomplishment in community leadership.
Smith has served as Bank of America’s chief administrative officer and is a member of the company’s executive management team. She announced her plans in September to retire from the company at the end of 2021 and plans to expand her focus on philanthropic work to help increase economic opportunity in Charlotte.
She is also leading the formation of, and plans to chair, a Bank of America alumni council to connect retirees and former employees to help them better serve communities across the globe.
“I am honored and humbled to receive the Citizen of the Carolinas award,” Smith said. “It is a testament to the amazing people I have had the privilege of working with – at Bank of America, in the community and in the state for nearly 34 years. As I embark on the next phase of my life, I look forward to continuing the work to create opportunities for all to thrive.”
As a trailblazer and champion for women in banking, Smith held a number of senior leadership positions for Bank of America, including head of global human resources, where she transformed the bank’s hiring, employee benefits and diversity and inclusion efforts and subsequently chief administrative officer.
“From volunteering her own time directly to leading our company’s volunteer work to help advance economic opportunity across the region, Andrea’s impact in the Carolinas has been profound,” said Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America. “Andrea Smith is a fine example for other leaders, and all of us at Bank of America are proud to see her recognized with this honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.