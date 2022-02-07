CHARLOTTE – Bank of America announced Feb. 7 a $1.275 million donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays to address food insecurity in the Charlotte region.
An estimated 38 million people were food insecure in the United States in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the pandemic continues, hunger-relief organizations in Charlotte and across the country are facing ongoing challenges, such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.
Earlier this year, the company announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger-relief organizations and food banks for each employee who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.
“The principle to provide for those most in need is a truly noble cause,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I want to thank Bank of America for its willingness to feed the hungry in our community and to ease the burden of families who are struggling to make ends meet. I also want to recognize all of the Bank of America employees who got their shot and not just helped us battle the COVID-19 pandemic, but also supported the Charlotte community through this gift.”
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina supplies food throughout a 24-county region of the Carolinas through a network of over 950 emergency pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and programs for low-income children and seniors.
For every $1 donated, the organization distributes seven pounds of food to the community. Second Harvest’s partner agencies report that requests for food assistance have continued to increase at a rapid pace. The bank’s donation will help Second Harvest distribute approximately 4.46 million pounds of food to individuals and families throughout the Charlotte region.
Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, said Bank of America has supported her nonprofit for over 20 years. She encouraged other companies to follow the bank's lead.
Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays is the merger of two longstanding hunger organizations that together provide nutritious groceries, prepared meals and hope to neighbors in need.
The pandemic brought an explosion in need, tripling the numbers fed in a matter of weeks while at the same time forcing the closure of all 41 brick-and-mortar pantries. In response, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays created mobile pantry distribution sites, a home grocery delivery program as well as a Pop-Up Food Share program to distribute excess fresh produce.
Through the funding raised by the booster program, Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays will be able to expand its home grocery deliveries, which provided a week’s worth of groceries to over 15,500 people in 2021.
This builds on the bank’s partnership with Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays; as Loaves & Fishes was selected as a Neighborhood Builders winner in 2020 and received $200,000 in unrestricted funding and leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader.
“This pandemic caused a tidal wave of food insecurity unlike anything we’ve seen in decades,” said Tina Postel, executive director for Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays. “A gift associated with protecting people from the dangers of this virus while also fighting hunger is a win-win.”
The bank has committed $10.6 million to food banks and hunger-relief organizations through this effort. Since 2015, it has donated nearly $150 million toward hunger-relief efforts.
“Charlotte is fortunate to have strong hunger-relief organizations providing such a critical service to our community,” said Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte. “This donation represents the collective power of investing in the health of our teammates while also ensuring both organizations can continue their mission of nourishing our neighbors.”
