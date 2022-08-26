CHARLOTTE – Bank of America clients are increasingly relying on the company’s digital solutions to manage their finances.
Clients logged into the company’s digital platforms nearly 1 billion times in July, the highest month ever. This follows a record 2.8 billion digital logins in the second quarter, up 11% year-over-year.
Today, the company has a record 55 million verified digital clients, up 5% year-over-year.
“No matter what the environment, we’re ensuring that our clients have efficient, reliable and easy-to-use digital solutions to navigate their finances today, and to help them plan for tomorrow,” said David Tyrie, chief digital officer and head of global marketing. “Our commitment to and ongoing investment in best-in-class financial technology, along with a culture of innovation, allows us to deliver an integrated and individualized client experience, and solutions that are timely, relevant and secure.”
More than 72% of Bank of America households are actively using digital channels for more of their day-to-day needs and to plan for what’s ahead.
