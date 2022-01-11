CHARLOTTE – Bank of America plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees beginning in February and reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10 beginning in May.
The bank will also eliminate the transfer fee associated with its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service in May.
“Over the last decade, we have made significant changes to our overdraft services and solutions, reducing clients’ reliance on overdraft, and providing resources to help clients manage their deposit accounts and overall finances responsibly,” said Holly O’Neill, president of retail banking. “Throughout the process we have engaged our National Community Advisory Council for their guidance and feedback on our changes. These latest steps will further support our clients and empower them to create long-term financial wellness.”
Key milestones over the years have included:
· 2010 – Eliminated overdraft fees for consumer clients when using debit cards at the point of sale
· 2011 – Introduced courtesy low balance alerts
· 2014 – Launched the SafeBalance “no overdraft fee” account
· 2017 – Eliminated the extended overdrawn balance charge
· 2020 – Created Balance Assist, a low-cost solution to manage short-term liquidity needs
· 2021 – Launched Balance Connect for overdraft protection, letting clients link to up to five accounts to avoid overdrafts
· Feb 2022 – Will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees
· Feb 2022 – Will remove ability for clients to overdraw their accounts at the ATM
· May 2022 – Will reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10
· May 2022 – Will eliminate Balance Connect for overdraft protection transfer fee (formerly $12)
“We remain committed to taking actions that will further bring down overdraft fees in the future and continue to empower clients to drive positive changes to behavior pertaining to overdraft,” O’Neill said.
