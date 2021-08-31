CHARLOTTE – Carolina Gandrud recently launched a Fetch! Pet Care franchise to serve residents in Charlotte, Matthews, Weddington, Indian Trail and Waxhaw.
Fetch! Pet Care South Charlotte specializes in dog walking and in-home pet sitting services.
A minority and female business owner, Gandrud is excited to offer a wide range of services for furry, feathered and scaly family members, including puppy check-ins, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and transportation.
“Growing up in South America, our extended family always had pets, some as exotic as parrots and small monkeys,” Gandrud said. “When I learned about the opportunity to launch Fetch! Pet Care in my community, I knew it was the right fit. The business allows me to combine my extensive business experience with my interest in both people and pets.”
Carolina and her husband, Karl, live in Ballantyne’s Bridgehampton neighborhood with their four children and two Boston Terriers, Kaiser and Josefina.
In addition to leading the new local Fetch! franchise, Carolina is a Realtor. She also volunteers with Community House Middle School PTO and is active with Elevation Church.
Gandrud hand-picks and trains each member of her team. All pet care providers bonded, insured, background-checked and have specialized skills in caring for dogs, cats, birds and other small caged animals.
Fetch! offers a free consultation to establish a relationship between the pet sitter or walker and the prospective client, and ensure a good fit.
Clients are encouraged to use the company’s mobile app for scheduling and communicating with team members. The app includes features such as GPS tracking to enable clients to locate their animal during a walk and a journal for the sitter’s notes and photos.
Want to learn more?
Call 704-288-1170 or email SouthCharlotte@fetchpetcare.com for a free consultation. Visit www.FetchPetCare.com for details.
