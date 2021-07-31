MULBERRY, Fla. – W.S. Badcock Corporation is partnering with the American Red Cross in honor of Badcock’s 117th anniversary to help raise $117,000 for those impacted by disasters.
Now through Aug. 16, guests at Badcock stores will be able to scan a unique QR code at checkout to make a donation, with contributions going directly to American Red Cross. The furniture company has pledged to match donations up to $58,500.
“Supporting others through times of crises is important, and the Red Cross is an organization that does this tirelessly – in our local communities and throughout the world,” said Badcock President and CEO Rob Burnette.
In addition to in-store donations via the QR code, people can donate here via credit or debit card, PayPal or Apple Pay. Payment is also accepted via mail or phone. Guests who donate in-store will receive an “I Gave” sticker and are encouraged to post pictures on social media along with #BadcockRedCross.
