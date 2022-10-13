MULBERRY, Fla. – As communities devastated by Hurricane Ian continue the road to recovery, Florida-based Badcock Home Furniture &more has teamed up again with the American Red Cross to raise money for relief efforts.
The American Red Cross’ response efforts are well underway in Florida as volunteers are providing food, shelter and comfort for people in need.
“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this catastrophic hurricane,” said Mitchell Stiles, president and chief operating officer for Badcock Home Furniture &more. “We’re deeply part of the communities we serve – with our customers, employees and dealer operators– and we want to join the American Red Cross in this critical mission to help people whose lives have been affected by this devastating storm.”
Badcock encourages companies and individuals in Florida and around the country to make a donation online through Badcock’s donation microsite by credit card, debit card, PayPal or Apple Pay.
