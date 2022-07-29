DENVER – Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is throwing a 15th birthday bash at its locations systemwide on Aug. 1.
Fifteen percent of proceeds that day will support a local chapter of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in all of its markets.
“What started out as a ‘not so humble’ beginning in 2007 has turned into a massive success for us as our crazy delicious burgers, salads and sides have been a hit across our system,” CEO Ryan Zink said. “This August, as we celebrate 15 incredible years in business, we wanted to give back to the communities that have proudly supported us. The Boys and Girls Clubs do so much to help kids that we wanted to share our birthday wishes with them.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs’ mission is to enable young people, especially those who need support the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.
Bad Daddy’s invites fans to show off their best throwback photo from the early 2000s on social media with the hashtag #BDTurns15. One participant will be selected to win an iPhone 13. Two runners-up will win a $150 gift card to Bad Daddy’s.
