DENVER – Bad Daddy’s is bringing the heat this season with spicy new menu items.
Available Aug. 10 to Sept. 20, Bad Daddy’s is introducing the El Poblano Loco burger and Poblanos Fritos appetizer.
The burger features fresh ingredients with Bad Daddy’s signature Angus patty, stacked with pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, fried poblano peppers and a chipotle ranch drizzle.
The Poblanos Fritos are hand-battered poblano peppers that are deep fried and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
“Since Bad Daddy’s first opened, we have been pushing culinary boundaries by combining our fresh ingredients in outrageous ways to make burgers, salads and appetizers like no one has ever seen, or eaten, before,” CEO Ryan Zink said. “We’re excited for guests to come in, get comfortable and enjoy these crazy delicious items that are sure to add a little extra kick to your day.”
On the web: baddaddysburgerbar.com
