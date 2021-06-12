CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Armor All Special car wash June 14 to 27 to the relief organization, with the goal to raise $10,000.
The fundraiser takes place at all 84 Autobell locations in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland.
Customers may also use the Autobell App, available for mobile download at the App Store and Google Play, to purchase an Armor All Special wash in support of the American Red Cross.
“Since we began our partnership in 2003, Autobell Car Wash has been honored to support the urgent needs of the American Red Cross mission, whether it is responding to a disaster, collecting lifesaving blood, teaching skills to save a life or assisting military members and their families during emergencies,” Autobell CEO Chuck Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.