CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all 84 Autobell locations Nov. 11.
No coupon, barcode or ID is required.
“We believe it’s important to recognize and give back to those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” said Carl Howard, Autobell president and chief operating officer. “We count many veterans and active service members among our company team members and want them to know they are greatly appreciated and always supported.”
Visit www.autobell.com to find nearby locations and hours of operation.
