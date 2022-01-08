CHARLOTTE – Lower Tuck, a newly completed adaptive reuse project, announced its first food and beverage tenant, “Maiz, Agua, Sal,” moving in summer 2022.
The concept, called MAS for short, is a new and authentic Mexican tortilleria from the team behind Craft Growler Shop and Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails.
MAS will serve up freshly pressed tortillas, tacos, huevos rancheros, agua frescas and hand-crafted agave spirit-based cocktails. This new restaurant will take up 5,200 square feet of interior and exterior space with a rooftop patio looking out onto uptown’s skyline and hopes to open in seven to eight months time.
“We are creating an experience inspired by our travels to Mexico City to visit childhood friends, our amazing team who share our passion for freshly pressed corn tortillas and the response we’ve had to Lincoln Street’s huevos rancheros to bring true, vibrant Mexican flavor and cuisine with MAS,” owner Alyson Davis said. “We are really looking forward to expanding to a new area outside of South End and bringing Lower Tuck the freshest ingredients, authentic foods and the welcoming atmosphere and vibe we are known for creating.”
MAS is the first retail concept in the works to propel Lower Tuck as a neighborhood hotspot. Other announcements are imminent as the property continues to fill restaurant space.
“We’re excited to make Lower Tuck a foodie destination for Charlotte,” said Third & Urban’s Caleb Brenneman. “There is a growing community of retail and hospitality businesses in the district that we are eager to build upon, and we think MAS will be a great addition to the neighborhood.”
Third & Urban recently announced its first office tenants: Positec, Mason Interactive and Interior Elements.
The development company partners with Thrift CRES to secure top-tier retail tenants for Lower Tuck and JLL for office prospects. Leasing information can be found at lowertuck.com
