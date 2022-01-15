RALEIGH – Attorney General Josh Stein released a review of North Carolina hospitals’ compliance with federal CMS regulations to improve price transparency for patients. The update comes after Stein wrote North Carolina hospitals in June 2021 to encourage them to come into compliance to better provide patients with the information they need to make informed choices about their health care.
“When hospitals make their prices transparent it empowers patients to shop around and keeps health care costs in check,” Stein said. “I’m encouraged with North Carolina hospitals’ widespread compliance with price transparency requirements, especially in light of the unprecedented strain two years of COVID has wrought.”
The review showed that 122 hospitals are fully compliant with the CMS regulations. Sixteen hospitals are not compliant with the requirement that they provide a machine-readable list of services and prices, one hospital is not compliant with the requirement that it provide a consumer-friendly shoppable list, and eight hospitals are not compliant with either.
A full list is available https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Hospital-pricing-transparency-report-card.pdf.
“My office is continuing to follow up with non-compliant hospitals to get them to follow the rules,” Stein said. “I will do everything in my power to ensure that patients have access to the information they need to make the right choice for their care and their money.”
