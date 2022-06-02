CHARLOTTE – After more than 35 years since its first life-saving heart transplant, Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has performed more than 700 heart transplants for patients from around the world.
Since its inception, Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has repeatedly earned national and regional recognition.
“Our mission is to help people live longer and allow them to feel better and have an enjoyable, functional life with their family and friends,” said Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, chief of adult cardiology and advanced heart failure and transplant physician.
Heart transplant patients are those who are suffering from advanced heart failure, either from a severe, acute illness or long-term heart disease. They have reached the point where medical therapy and support devices can no longer keep their heart working effectively and they have a high risk of dying without a heart transplant.
“With a new heart, patients feel better almost immediately, and they continue to improve,” said Gulati. “I tell patients that several months after their transplant, they are going to feel like a new person. It’s truly amazing to see people go from being bedridden to being active and living life without limitations.”
The first heart transplants in Charlotte took place in 1986. This milestone led to patients receiving complex care locally without having to travel for their care.
Over the years, surgical techniques and medications have continued to advance and improve the outcomes for heart transplant recipients. Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has one of the best one-year survival rates in the nation. Sanger has a 97% one-year survivability rate following a heart transplant, compared to the nationwide average of 91%.
Once approved for a transplant, each patient meets with a personalized team that helps with screening, medication management, transplant education, along with a comprehensive psychosocial evaluation, to ensure they remain physically and mentally healthy after the transplant.
“Surpassing this significant milestone of 700 heart transplants, combined with our high survivability rate, truly demonstrates the incredible expertise and dedication of Sanger’s entire multidisciplinary team. I am very proud of Dr. Gulati and the entire heart transplant team of how they ensure each patient receives some of the best care possible in the nation,” said Dr. Geoffrey Rose, enterprise heart and vascular leader and president of the institute.
The team at Sanger continues to bring innovative techniques and advancements in cardiac care that will continue to benefit numerous patients, including a new method that can help preserve a heart from a donor longer outside the body.
“We will be incorporating a new technique in the coming weeks to expand the number of suitable donor hearts so, hopefully, patients will spend less time on the waiting list,” said Gulati. “By preserving the donor heart better, patients will have an even better prognosis following their transplant.”
Even with the fact that Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has now surpassed 700 transplants – the team is deeply invested in each case.
“Every time we do a transplant, it’s like the first one. The feeling doesn’t go away,” said Gulati.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.