CHARLOTTE – The Atrium Health marketing, communications and consumer team has received top honors in Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards and the Queen City PR Awards.
The team earned Modern Healthcare’s Gold Award as the Integrated Campaign of the Year for its mass vaccinations campaign. The winners were announced on Oct. 30.
The Healthcare Marketing Impact Award program recognizes healthcare marketing campaigns that are impacting the industry, addressing challenges in healthcare and reinventing the way audiences receive information.
“I am extremely proud of all the teammates in our marketing, communications and consumer department for their amazing work. They flooded media and social media with information as the vaccinations first became available to the public and have sustained their efforts to inform our communities about the safety, effectiveness and benefits of becoming vaccinated to this day,” said Michael Parkerson, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Atrium Health. “From inception to rollout, there was never a doubt that Atrium Health would be the national leader in mass vaccination events. This team put in countless hours, employing new and innovative ways to tell the stories and capture the moments that helped build momentum and awareness for where and how people could get their vaccination. I’m especially proud of how they were able to reach underserved audiences and ensure equity in access to the vaccine.”
Atrium Health also launched the “Community Immunity for All” collaborative, using culturally responsive vaccine education materials to help Blacks and Hispanics make informed decisions to best protect their health and well-being, using smaller-scale, neighborhood-based events to have the greatest impact.
Atrium Health and other winners in the other categories are featured in the Nov. 1 edition of Modern Healthcare.
At a virtual ceremony on Nov. 5, the Atrium Health Enterprise Communications team and its team leader also earned top awards at the QCPR Awards, which recognizes the work of Charlotte-area public relations practitioners.
The Charlotte chapter of the Public Relations Society of America hosts the event annually.
Chris Berger, vice president and head of enterprise communications for Atrium Health, received this year’s QCPR Infinity Award. The Infinity Award is the highest honor the chapter gives to a public relations professional whose character, career and service represent the highest standards.
“I am truly honored to accept this award on behalf of our entire enterprise communications team at Atrium Health for what we’ve been able to accomplish together – which has been highlighted more than ever during this pandemic. It’s especially humbling knowing the honor roll of professionals who have been recognized in past year with this award,” said Berger.
“These past few years have been some of the most trying, yet also most rewarding times of my nearly 25-year communications career,” he added. “I’m so proud of each member of our communications team, as I’ve seen firsthand the support they’ve provided and what teamwork can do to elevate Atrium Health to new heights, while making a meaningful impact in protecting the health of each of the communities we are privileged to serve.”
Atrium Health received one Crown Award and two Awards of Excellence at the QCPR Awards presentation.
In the Brand Journalism category, Atrium Health earned the first-place Crown Award for “Hernia Surgery COVID-safe Re-Entry” while “New Atrium Health Plaza Increases Services for Region’s Heart, Specialty Patients” received an Award of Excellence. The “This is My Shot” vaccine campaign brought an Award of Excellence for Integrated Communications.
