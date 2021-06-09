CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has distributed more than three million free masks throughout the Charlotte region to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
This marks more than three times the original goal outlined in the Million Mask Initiative, a public-private partnership announced in June 2020 among Atrium Health, several of the state’s largest businesses and public health departments.
Atrium Health said there are still many people in the community, such as those who are unvaccinated or are immunocompromised, who benefit from wearing masks and need those around them to also wear them.
“Getting these masks into the hands of those who need them most has been critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. David Callaway, chief of crisis operations at Atrium Health.
Last summer, COVID case rates slowed as this initiative hit the one million mark, but Atrium Health recognized the importance of getting masks to some of the most vulnerable populations was not complete.
Atrium Health and its partners distributed masks at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway, during the mass vaccination clinics, as well as nearly 90 daycares, faith communities, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, barbershops and homeless centers.
Visit www.AtriumHealth.org/freemasks for a list of locations and times when residents can pick up masks.
