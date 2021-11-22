CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Pineville and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center have been named two of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health.
This is the fourth year in a row that Atrium Health’s cardiovascular teams have been recognized with this honor, which is obtained through objective research.
The annual 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients. The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care. The Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study has been conducted for more than 20 years.
“Patients coming to us can feel confident that they will receive the highest quality heart care,” said Dr. Geoffrey Rose, president of Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute. “To receive this kind of national recognition once again this year is a testament to the dedication of our care teams, those who are so devoted not only to saving lives but also to elevating the experience of the care we provide.”
