CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health has opened a new practice off South Boulevard after identifying a lack of accessible community care in south Charlotte.
Atrium Health Community Care Primary Care Archdale Family Medicine is seeing patients across the street from the Archdale light rail station, allowing for convenient access for those lacking transportation.
This practice is designed to offer convenient and affordable care.
“Community care practices such as this one are crucial to ensure more vulnerable patient populations have access to high-quality care,” said Dr. Cordula Lutz, site-based medical director at Atrium Health Community Care Primary Care Archdale Family Medicine. “The opening of this new location is a testament to the value Atrium Health places in giving back to local communities and our mission to make healthcare equitable for all.”
This marks Atrium Health’s sixth community care primary care practice in the greater Charlotte region.
Board-certified providers and a team of medical professionals, including a nurse care manager, social worker and a patient coordinator, will offer a range of medical services for the entire family, from newborns to seniors, extending beyond traditional primary care offerings with advanced supplemental support for underserved residents.
The team will offer extended hours, virtual care options and interpretation services to help ensure those who need care have access when, where and how they need it.
The new location will offer enhanced community resources, such as some Spanish-speaking staff and a Spanish bilingual translator onsite, interpretation services for a variety of languages, on-demand or scheduled video visits, enhanced access to specialty care, financial assistance and social services support to connect patients with community resources.
Patients will also have access to behavioral health and pharmacist consults, clinical assistance to help manage chronic disease, home visits and convenient prescription pickup.
