CHARLOTTE – Four Atrium Health physical rehabilitation centers have been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.”
Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, Atrium Health Pineville Rehabilitation Hospital, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center are among the 230 facilities across the nation recognized for providing high-quality rehabilitation.
Centers making the list provide high quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodations and amenities.
“This recognition reflects the state-of-the-art and patient-centered care that our rehabilitation and physical therapy teams provide to our patients in the Carolinas and beyond,” said Robert Larrison, Jr., enterprise group vice president of the Atrium Health rehabilitation network and president of Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. “We work hand-in-hand with our patients to reach outstanding outcomes and meet their goals, whether that be recovering after an injury or stroke or learning to walk again. We are so proud of the incredible teamwork of our team, and also our patients as we face those challenges together and get them back to living their fullest life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.