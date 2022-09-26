CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem have received a Star Performer designation from the American Orthopaedic Association for participation in the Own the Bone program.
This is the fourth consecutive year for Atrium Health centers to receive this designation, which is reserved for institutions that perform the highest level of bone health care.
Own the Bone is an initiative to treat patients’ bone health after a fracture and prevent future fractures. The goal is to help patients understand their risk of future fractures and improve patient care and treatment after a fragility fracture. The program focuses on nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle counseling in addition to bone density testing and improving patient communication.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our fracture prevention programs at both facilities, which are preventive-care programs that work to improve bone health in older adults,” said Dr. Claude “T” Moorman, president of Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute. “This designation shows the clinical expertise and commitment of our teammates to ensure patients receive industry-leading care to help them minimize their risk of suffering additional fractures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.