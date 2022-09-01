CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Cabarrus was awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approvalfor Advanced Certification in Spine Surgery by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
This additional certification makes Atrium Health one of the only health systems in the nation to have multiple facilities to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal in spine surgery.
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center was the first site to receive it in 2021.
In collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the certification focuses on the surgical flow process from the pre-surgical spine consultation to hospital admission, intraoperative experience, rehabilitation activities and follow-up visits with the spine surgeon. Atrium Health and Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates (CNSA) partnered in this achievement.
In 2021, SpineFirst was established between the two groups to elevate the delivery of spine care. The goals of SpineFirst align with the high standards set by The Joint Commission for excellence in care coordination and a commitment to consistent communication across all spine care settings.
“We are honored to have received this stamp of approval from The Joint Commission at now our second location,” said Dr. Claude “T” Moorman, president of Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute. “This designation showcases the talented teams and collective effort between Atrium Health and CNSA through our combined partnership, SpineFirst.”
