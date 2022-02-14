CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Levine Children’s and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s are combining their pediatric heart programs into one team.
Built upon the strengths and talents of each location, the new structure will allow for the seamless continuation of care for heart patients, their families and their support systems.
“As the integration between our two health systems moves forward, this provides a unique opportunity to reinvent and optimize our cardiac services for children,” said Dr. Joseph Paolillo, division chief of pediatric cardiology and medical director of the Congenital Heart Center at Atrium Health Levine Children’s. “This collaboration and growth for the congenital heart program ensures that no patient needs to travel outside of our region for heart care.”
Offices in both regions are available for families who have questions about their child’s individual care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.