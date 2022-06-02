CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville have been named to Newsweek’s 2022 list of "America’s Best Maternity Hospitals."
They were listed among the 350 leading maternity hospitals, which account for the top 5.8% hospitals in the U.S.
“We are extremely proud of our physicians, advanced practice providers and teammates for their dedication to our patients and our communities,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, Atrium Health enterprise deputy chief physician executive and enterprise and greater Charlotte Women’s Care service line medical director. “This honor reflects the hard work, dedication and compassion by all of our comprehensive teams to provide the best care available. We will continue our commitment to exceeding our patients’ expectations for an extraordinary experience.”
Selection was based on a nationwide online survey, medical key performance indicator data relevant to maternity care and patient satisfaction data.
Atrium Health Women’s Care is comprised of board-certified specialists in every focus of a woman’s health. They provide obstetric and gynecological care at locations throughout the region, including maternity centers and facilities for infertility treatment and pelvic health.
Atrium Health Women’s Care is also home to a maternal fetal medicine program.
Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center also made the list.
