CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health President and CEO Eugene Woods rose to No. 4 in Modern Healthcare’s “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.”
He made the list for the sixth consecutive year.
“As you survey the commitment to excellence throughout Atrium Health and the prominent role within the communities we serve, it is because of the tireless effort put forth by teammates every day,” said Edward Brown III, chair of the Atrium Health Enterprise Board of Directors. “The incredible outcomes we continue to see are a reflection of / purposeful and impactful leadership.
“In just a few short years, Gene has positioned Atrium Health as a rising star within health care,” Brown said. “Whether it is the vision of how to provide mass vaccinations or seeing what the future can be through medical education and innovation within the life sciences space, Gene continues to lead the way, helping to reshape health care and how it is approached across the entire nation.”
Modern Healthcare noted Woods’ commitment to access for the underserved as a leading factor for his selection, along with his push to create a synergistic innovation district adjacent to the soon-to-be-constructed Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte in midtown Charlotte.
