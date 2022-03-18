CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation and Qatar Rehabilitation Institute have formed a partnership to improve quality of care and outcomes for patients receiving rehabilitation services worldwide.
The multiyear collaboration will include the sharing of expertise and data between Carolinas Rehabilitation and QRI and will be a cornerstone of the Atrium Health rehabilitation service line’s effort to expand its global presence.
The collaboration will proceed in three phases. The first of which will focus on enhancing QRI’s clinical rehabilitation programs. During the second and third phases, Carolinas Rehabilitation clinicians and staff members will provide virtual and on-site consultation and assessments aimed at preparing QRI to apply for accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. CARF accreditation helps rehabilitation service providers meet international standards for quality, assuring patients they are receiving the best available care.
“QRI handles some of the most complex rehabilitation cases in the Middle East. This collaboration will allow us to share best practices widely recognized as valuable in driving positive patient outcomes here at Carolinas Rehabilitation,” said Robert Larrison Jr., enterprise group vice president of the Atrium Health rehabilitation network and president of Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation. “It will also advance our goal to improve the depth and quality of rehabilitation services globally.”
As part of the collaboration, Charlotte-based Carolinas Rehabilitation will work closely with QRI on clinical pathway development and quality improvement. Doha, Qatar-based QRI will join Carolinas Rehabilitation’s Patient Safety Organization and contribute to the Exchanged Quality Data for Rehabilitation network, which was founded by Carolinas Rehabilitation and is on a mission to improve the quality of services provided to rehabilitation patients before, during and after their time in the hospital. During the initial phases of the partnership, QRI will consult with Carolinas Rehabilitation on some of its most complex cases as it works towards its own certification.
“There is no equivalent to EQUADR in the Middle East, so it will be extremely valuable for QRI to participate and contribute data to this effort,” said Diane Lynn, assistant vice president of global health operations and administration at Atrium Health. “It will allow us to collect data and use it to share best practices. That will not only help QRI achieve the highest standard of care, but it will also help us learn from QRI’s experiences in patient care.”
Carolinas Rehabilitation has been CARF accredited for over 40 years and was the first hospital ever accredited in cancer rehabilitation by CARF. In 2019, it became the first rehabilitation hospital to be awarded the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Award.
Carolinas Rehabilitation is in the process of opening a new, state-of-the-art hospital on the grounds of Atrium Health’s flagship hospital, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
It will replace the current building initially constructed in the 1950s, and added to over the past six decades.
Upon completion, this 160,000-square-foot specialized hospital will feature 70 private patient rooms, and 16,000 square feet of dedicated therapy areas – including three separate gymnasiums and private treatment space – an outdoor therapy garden, an aquatic therapy program and a center for independent living to help patients re-learn activities for daily life.
The hospital will also feature the David L. Conlan Institute, which will become home to specialty programs, including the Adaptive Sports and Adventures program, comprehensive rehabilitation, brain injury recovery, spinal cord injury recovery, stroke recovery and the world’s fi
