CHARLOTTE – The American College of Cardiology has selected Dr. B. Hadley Wilson, executive vice chair for Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, to serve as its president in 2023-24.
Wilson has been caring for patients at Atrium Health for decades. He served as the chief of cardiology for 15 years. Prior to that role, he was director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory. For the past decade, he has also served as a clinical professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
“I am excited to lead the American College of Cardiology next year,” Wilson said. “The organization is devoted to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for people world-wide through science and innovation to optimize healthy outcomes. My vision is to further this transformation to provide increased knowledge and value to all our members and their patients.”
The ACC is known and respected as the trusted source of cardiovascular education through its professional meetings, guidelines, publications and knowledge for the entire cardiovascular team.
Wilson has previously served in many ACC leadership roles, including secretary of ACC’s Board of Trustees and chair of the College’s Board of Governors.
“It is imperative that we work to reduce cardiovascular disease, which remains the No. 1 killer in the United States and around the world,” Wilson said. “Along the way, as ACC president, I hope to further Atrium Health Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute’s already prominent national reputation as a leader in heart care, and to involve our physicians and cardiovascular team leaders further on the global stage of education and optimal cardiovascular care.”
