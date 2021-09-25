WAXHAW – The Artisan Market at Historic Collins Barn is launching a series of free events that will spotlight its resident artists.
The Barn’s new Feature Friday events will kick off Oct. 1 with the woodworking artistry of Mike Mallaney of MJM Studio. Mallaney offers custom woodwork, inlayed memory boxes, cutting boards and functional artwork that demonstrate his craftsmanship.
“We are excited to offer these free events that will introduce our community to the talented artists and their exceptional works that are offered here at the Artisan Market,” said Karen Johnson of Union County Entrepreneurs.
Johnson and her team partnered with Collins Barn owner Mark Hernig to help bring his vision of the Artisan Market and its adjoining Mercantile to completion inside the fully renovated 1932 barn.
Each Feature Fridays event will highlight a specific artist from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Collins Barn, 121 S. Broome St. The schedule is as follows:
• Oct. 1 – Mike Mallaney, MJM Studio
• Oct. 22 – Bart Conner, Logs to Treasures
• Nov. 5 – Mary de Jonge, Mahachi Meadows Designs
• Nov. 12 – Elijah Kell, Elijah Kell Art Glass
• Dec. 3 – Jodi Lynn, Jodi Lynn Pottery
• Dec. 3 – David Clark, Mudslinger Pottery
Event guests will be able to meet and speak with each artist during their designated event to learn more about their craft, while also enjoying the opportunity to see and shop all of the artisan works offered inside the market, including the newest addition of Lang’s Leatherworks by Phillip Lang. Complimentary hot apple cider, baked treats and indoor tunes will be available. The Barn’s adjoining Mercantile will also be open, as well as Hernig’s Brooms on Broome shop.
