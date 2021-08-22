Ardrey Kell High School’s Marine Corps JROTC program participated in a community service event Aug. 19 in support of the Second Harvest Food Bank. Cadets sorted and discarded can goods and non-perishables food items for families in need. Photos courtesy of James Barksdale
