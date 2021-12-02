CHARLOTTE – Nikko Austen Smith landed a large recurring role on Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” for two seasons, which was previously announced to end after season 7.
Austen Smith was also one of the leads in the second season of Facebook Watch’s “The Birch,” and is set to appear in Cranked Up Films’ “This Game’s Called Murder” alongside Ron Perlman, Vanessa Marano James Lastovic, Natasha Henstridge, Nicole Sousa, Tory Devon Smith, Judson Mills, Challen Cates, Annabel Barrett and Tyler Steelman.
“This Game’s Called Murder” was directed by Adam Sherman (Wristcutters: A Love Story) and is set to be released in theaters and on demand Dec 3.
“This Game’s Called Murder” focuses on the Wallendorf Women’s high heeled red shoe empire, specifically Jennifer Wallendorf (Vanessa Marano), the misunderstood social media power house hell bent on destroying her father’s (Ron Perlman) corrupt business. Jennifer eventually gets mixed up with Cynthia (Annabel Barrett) and her crew, for a darkly comedic evening to remember. This marks Perlman’s ninth film, with his most recent being “She’s Just a Shadow.”
Austen Smith will play Winona, one of the bandit girls led by Cynthia, as they attempt to steal from those they deem fit, and give the bounty to their commune by whatever means necessary. Austen Smith is “ecstatic to be part of such an eccentric and intriguing project” and she can’t wait to work with Sherman again. Her previously announced project, The Blue Rose, with Ray Wise and Danielle Bisutti is also in the same avant- garde genre.
You can watch Austen Smith on Hulu in Queen Sugar Seasons 3-4, as well as in The Birch on Facebook Watch, and catch her in This Game’s Called Murder in theaters, on Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango Now, and Google Play starting Dec. 3. She will also host a Watch Party for the release on Twitter @nikkoausten.
Austen Smith is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.