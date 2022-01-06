CHARLOTTE – Arden, a new brand of 55+ active adult living, will break ground on four developments in the greater Charlotte area in 2022, with further plans to expand across the Southeast.
Arden strives to provide a modern concept in rental community living for residents 55+ at an attainable monthly price point. “We are excited to offer a new option for active adults that offers the perks of age-qualified living at rates more consistent with traditional multi-family housing apartment homes,” said Jim Lindsey, managing partner of Arden 55+ Living. “In doing this, we hope to open up the benefits of community living to more people and address the housing needs of the missing middle population.”
Each community welcomes residents with a variety of amenities that encourage social and community engagement.
Amenities feature access to over 8,000 square feet of flexible shared spaces including a spacious gathering room, a health and wellness room, a fitness center with in-person and on-demand classes, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a Pickleball court, outdoor lounges and an on-site dog park.
“At the core of Arden, we strive to provide residents the opportunity to live their best life through our community programs, convenient offerings of a la carte resources and active living partnerships,” said Kevin Woodley, managing partner of Arden 55+ Living. “We are building a community to enhance the active adult lifestyle today while ensuring our properties are ready for the tech-enabled residents of tomorrow.”
Future Arden locations include Huntersville, Indian Land, Matthews and the Mallard Creek area of Charlotte. Arden is also planning projects in the Raleigh, South Carolina and Georgia markets, with ongoing plans for expansion throughout the Southeast. These locations are carefully selected areas near thriving cities, with access to best-in-class health systems as well as cultural and educational attractions.
Visit www.onearden.com to learn more about Arden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.