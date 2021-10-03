CHARLOTTE – Aperture Education has hired Stacey Preator as its vice president of customer experience – a new position created provide support to its customer success, professional learning and strategic accounts teams.
The company specializes in researched-backed social and emotional learning assessments for K-12 schools.
“We put our customer’s experience first and we want to be able to make the process of getting them up and running with our programs even easier,” CEO Jessica Adamson said. “We created the position of Vice President of Customer Experience to help us provide an even better experience for our customers.”
Preator will focus on leading projects to improve the customer experience and create better customer implementations for the schools, districts and out-of-school time organizations using Aperture’s products.
“SEL has always been a passion of mine and I’m excited to be able to support the teams at Aperture Education as they lead this important work,” Preator said. “At the end of the day, we must make sure we are having a positive impact on students. To do that we need to ensure that the administrators, teachers and staff members using our products are confident they are implementing our assessments and strategies with fidelity. Improving the customer experience is vital to making sure we are meeting that end goal of helping students grow and succeed.”
Preator, who lives in Utah, has more than 12 years of experience in the educational software industry. Most recently she served as vice president of customer experience operations at Imagine Learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.