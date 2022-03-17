CHARLOTTE – The SEL Providers Association has appointed Aperture Education CEO Jessica Adamson as treasurer of its board of directors.
This will be Adamson's second year supporting SELPA, which was previously known as the SEL Providers Council. Aperture was also a founding member of the organization.
SELPA aims to advance social and emotional learning by bringing together providers for networking, shared learning, promotion and advocacy.
“The need for social and emotional learning programs is greater than ever and the SEL Providers Association has been an invaluable resource for companies like ours as we work to support schools, districts and out-of-school time programs in this important work,” Adamson said. “I’m proud to serve for a second term on the board of directors for this passionate group of providers.”
Aperture’s SEL assessment, the DESSA, provides data to help schools better understand students’ social and emotional skills and needs. Aperture also provides growth strategies to support students, hosts a training conference and offers free resources to help support social and emotional learning.
Aperture Education has served more than 2 million students and 128,000 educators in over 800 school districts.
