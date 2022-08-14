CHARLOTTE – Forty-six students with limited technical background in coding will transition into new roles at major Charlotte-based fintech and technology companies after completing a 24-week intensive program.
Ally hosted a graduation ceremony Aug. 11 for the Carolina Fintech Hub (CFH) Career Technology Apprenticeship Cohort. Charlotte City Council Member Tariq Bohkari as well as Ally executives Dinesh Chopra, Reggie Willis and John Stoutenger spoke at the event.
As a founding member and hiring partner since the program’s inception in 2017, Ally will bring 18 graduates on board as part of its continuing commitment to creating career opportunities and economic mobility pathways for underrepresented communities.
In 2017, Ally Financial joined several Charlotte technology leaders including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Truist, Lowe’s, Barings and EY to form the Carolina Fintech Hub, an organization to fuel the future of fintech through talent and innovation initiatives.
The hub’s Career Technology Apprenticeship Cohort was created to provide upward mobility opportunities for economically distressed communities and increase the number of diverse candidates pursuing careers in technology.
Since its inception, the program has seen 160-plus graduates, 80% of whom are people of color, and a 100% placement rate with an average starting salary of $55,000.
While in the program, participants are paid roughly $2,500/month and have access to numerous services such as childcare, housing and transportation to support their educational pursuits.
On the web: stiegleredtech.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.