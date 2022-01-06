CHARLOTTE – Alliance Residential Company has started leasing Broadstone Highland Creek.
Located on 10.75 acres at 5050 Ridge Road, the luxury multifamily community offers 260 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 991 square feet as well as seven townhomes.
Each unit is outfitted with a spacious kitchen island, custom cabinetry and designer light fixtures and finishes. Select units have additional features including work-from-home workstations and balconies.
“At Alliance Residential, we seek to build differentiating communities that deliver a sense of warmth with a twist of modern,” Alliance Residential Carolinas Managing Director Donald Santos said. “With north Charlotte’s job growth and vibrant neighborhoods, we’re thrilled to expand our Broadstone brand into the Highland Creek area.”
Designed by architect Cline Design Associates and civil engineer McAdams, the community features amenities such as a community tap room featuring rotating local breweries on tap and a variety of Wi-Fi-equipped private work spaces for residents who work from home. The resort-style pool, terraced patio, clubroom, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park and 24/7 package availability round out the offerings.
“The focus at Broadstone Highland Creek is on comfort, convenience and modern style,” Santos said.
The community also has 8,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space on Ridge Road, which will be brokered by Foundry Commercial.
