CHARLOTTE – Broadstone Ayrsley welcomed its first residents this month.
Located at 2200 Silver Crescent Drive, the luxury multifamily development pulls design elements and inspiration from the Ayrsley town center.
Broadstone Ayrsley is in close proximity to more than 20 eclectic neighborhood restaurants, shops and entertainment options, while the Ayrsley Event Lawn features signature events such as bocce ball, outdoor yoga and social mixers.
This is the second development Alliance Residential Company has delivered in North Carolina this year.
“Now more than ever, residents are seeking housing options in thriving live, work, play communities and Ayrsley offers all of this and more in the center of southwest Charlotte,” said Alliance Residential Company Carolinas Managing Director Donald Santos. “Broadstone Ayrsley provides the walkable experiences, luxury lifestyle amenities and strong sense of community that residents desire. We are excited to bolster our work in Charlotte and open our doors to welcome the community to this one-of-a-kind development.”
Designed by architect Cline Design Associates and interior designer LS3P, Broadstone Ayrsley consists of 320 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units and townhomes averaging 939 square feet, with design elements inspired by the Ayrsley town center and walkable nature of the development.
On the web: www.broadstoneayrsley.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.