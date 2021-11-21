CHARLOTTE – Gary Scott will assume the role of president of Allen Tate Realtors effective Nov. 29, where he will oversee all residential operations for the company, which consists of over 1,500 Realtors and 300 staff members across a six-region footprint in the Carolinas.
Scott has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. He has held positions with multiple brokerage firms across the East Coast including most recently Long & Foster Real Estate, where he served as president of general brokerage.
In this role, Scott was responsible for approximately 130 offices and 6,000 agents in the Baltimore, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and central and southern Virginia regions.
“I am thrilled to be working with Pat and the entire Allen Tate Team again,” said Scott. “My family and I appreciate the opportunity to return home to Charlotte and work with this incredible company, in one of the most vibrant regions to live and work in America.”
Scott is returning to Allen Tate Realtors, where he previously served as general sales manager and as senior vice president from 1998 to 2010.
Pat Riley, president and CEO, Allen Tate Companies, said he was excited to have Gary back on the team. They have worked together for more than 15 years in Delaware and in the Carolinas.
Phyllis Brookshire, who held Scott's position, will now lead operations for the residential company. Brookshire has been with Allen Tate Realtors for more than 14 years and will assume the role of senior vice president of residential operations.
“I am excited that Gary is coming home and bringing his caring attitude, fresh perspective and most importantly love of the Allen Tate company,” Brookshire said. “For me personally, leading strategic initiatives in the continuous pursuit of growth, adaptation and excellence energizes me, and I look forward to the future.”
Scott serves on Bucknell University's Real Estate Advisory Board. He is also a board member of Sports Biz Cares, and has previously been affiliated with Junior Achievement, Providence Day School, The Fletcher School, and the MS Society.
