CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Mortgage announced the relocation of its mortgage operations center to the Allen Tate Building at 6700 Fairview Road, Suite 100.
The full-service mortgage banker offers a choice of conventional and government loan programs, including fixed-rate and adjustable rate products and VA, FHA and USDA loans.
As part of the Allen Tate Family of Companies, Allen Tate Mortgage helps streamline the journey to homeownership. The staff consists of more than 50 professional mortgage consultants and an operations team of loan processors, underwriters and closers,
“We’re excited about our new space and the opportunity it will present to allow our team to work more efficiently and collaboratively,” said Chris Cope, president of Allen Tate Mortgage.
In addition to the operations center, Allen Tate Mortgage has a staff of loan officers based in local Allen Tate Realtors offices throughout the company's footprint in the Carolinas. In 2020, Allen Tate Mortgage closed 1,921 loans totaling $484.3 million.
“In today’s fast-paced real estate environment, the advantages of having an in-house mortgage company that funds its own loans are unsurpassed,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO of Allen Tate Companies. “Our mortgage team and Realtors work in concert with each other to close loans on time and without difficulty.”
Call 800-210-0321 or visit www.allentate.com/mortgage-consultants/ to contact an Allen Tate Mortgage consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.