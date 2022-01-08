CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Insurance has named Andrew Matlock as growth and business analysis manager.
Matlock will recruit and train insurance agents and service staff; review agency processes; make recommendations for risk mitigation; and implement procedures to improve communication and insurance operations.
Matlock has more than 11 years of experience in insurance and risk management and has held positions as risk management advisor, branch claims representative, field claims representative, commercial underwriter and claims manager.
His professional designations include Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, Associate in Claims, Associate in Insurance and Legal Principles Claim Specialist.
“Andrew brings exceptional people and analytical skills,” said Robin Price, president, Allen Tate Insurance. “He has a strong understanding of the insurance industry and best practices for growing our business and delivering improved service to Allen Tate customers. Our insurance agents, staff and clients will all benefit from Andrew’s expertise.”
A native of the Charlotte area, Matlock makes his home in Indian Trail with his wife, Kristian, and daughters, Kameron and Finley. He enjoys fly fishing, camping, spending time outdoors in the mountains and the coast as well as supporting his daughters’ sports activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.