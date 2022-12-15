Allen Tate CEO Pat Riley inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies President and CEO Pat Riley has been inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the highest civilian honors bestowed by the North Carolina governor.
The honor was presented at the Good Scout Award Luncheon held Dec. 9 at the Le Meridien Hotel.
Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, and Mark Turner, CEO of Mecklenburg County Council, presented Riley with the award.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, created in 1964, is reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Riley has led the Allen Tate Companies since 1992 and has helped grow it from three local offices to a full-service homeownership company with 70 offices across a seven-region footprint in the Carolinas.
In 2022, Riley led the company’s largest acquisition of Beverly-Hanks Real Estate, with 18 offices in the Asheville/Mountain region. The company is on track to report more than 20,000 closed sales transactions totaling $8.5 billion for 2022.
Riley’s service to the community spans his 31-year tenure with Allen Tate.
He has chaired many major civic boards in Charlotte, including the Charlotte Chamber, Arts & Science Council and Charlotte Center City Partners. An Eagle Scout, Riley has served as president of the Boy Scouts of America, Mecklenburg County Council, chaired the annual Leadership Dinner and received numerous service awards.
“I am so pleased that the Governor of our great State of North Carolina recognized Pat’s Riley’s Servant Leadership with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine,” Turner said. “This is such a wonderful recognition of a deserving leader. Pat is a giant among giants when you look at his service to our state and community, and I am especially proud of the work we did together while he served as the Board President of the Mecklenburg County Council, Boy Scouts of America.”
Smith called Riley a friend and mentor for more than 20 years.
“He is a model for how to care for, invest in and build for the future of our community through vision, business, arts, education, faith and scouting,” Smith said. “
Riley serves on the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council and the board of directors for Best NC, a non-profit coalition committed to improving public education.
At Allen Tate, Riley champions Tate Cares, a combined giving initiative that supports public education; arts, culture, and history; and United Way. More than $5.78 million has been raised for Tate Cares in the past 25 years.
Riley is a two-time recipient of the Old North State Award, recognizing dedication and service beyond expectation and excellence to the state, receiving the honor in 2008 and 2020.
“When Allen (Tate) invited me here to build the company, he told me I needed to get to know the needs of this community – that there were no medals for yesterday’s heroes,” Riley said. “That began my journey of following my passion for public education, the arts and economic development to continuously better my new home in the Carolinas.”
