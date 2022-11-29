CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors and employees raised more than $145,000 for public education in the Carolinas through its recent Allen Tate FUNday event. This brings the event’s lifetime total since 1998 to $2.66 million.
FUNday is a fundraising event where agents and professional staff come together in a social setting with vendor sponsors. It is part of the Tate Cares giving umbrella, along with initiatives to benefit arts and cultural organizations and United Way agencies.
The lifetime Tate Cares contribution over the past 25 years is $5.78 million.
After a two-year hiatus from in-person events because of COVID, FUNday returned with four regional fundraising celebrations held in September and October.
This fall’s events included a casual outdoor event, “Food Trucks and Field Day,” at The Mint Museum Randolph in Charlotte; a Western-themed gathering in Winston-Salem; a retro-themed social in Raleigh; and a costume party in Greenville, S.C.
More than 850 Allen Tate Realtors, employees, vendors, and guests attended.
Festivities included silent and live auctions, raffles, wine pulls, games and live music to raise monday for local schools and educational foundations.
“It was wonderful to return to our in-person FUNday events this year,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO, Allen Tate Companies.
“There is so much energy and fun when we gather to raise money for public education. We love to do it for the kids.”
More than 30 school systems, foundations, and education organizations in the Carolinas receive support from Allen Tate FUNday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.