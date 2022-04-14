NEW YORK – Alfred expanded to North Carolina on the heels of its acquisition of property management firm RKW Residential.
Alfred will integrate its operating system in more than 2,000 apartment units in Charlotte, including The Beverly and The Griff.
These residents – and eventually those throughout RKW’s portfolio of 30,000 single-family and multifamily rentals across the Southeast U.S. – will have a single stop to support various aspects of residential living. That applies to resident management and communication, management of on-site operations and maintenance, payments, and unique community and resident wellness amenities.
“In a digital world, renters are now expecting a tech-enabled experience that they find everywhere else,” said Marcela Sapone, co-founder and CEO of Alfred. “Together with RKW, we’re powering the most seamless renting journey, where everything a resident needs is anticipated and available at the touch of a button.”
RKW CEO Marcie Williams said residents will love the convenience and ease of use of the platform.
