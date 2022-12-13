CHARLOTTE – Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company, has selected Charlotte for a state-of-the-art Albemarle Technology Park, creating 200 jobs in the University City neighborhood.
“Albemarle is focused on lithium technology leadership because it drives value for our customers and advances the world’s transition to more sustainable energy,” CEO Kent Masters said. "We’re proud to be making this investment in our headquarter city and to be contributing to our state and local economy in this capacity.”
Albemarle will invest up to $200 million to develop the technology park that will focus on the research and development of advanced materials, novel process development and next-generation lithium products. Innovations from the new site will enhance lithium recovery, improve production methods and introduce new forms of lithium that will propel lithium-ion batteries and the electric vehicle sector even further.
“This investment signifies their commitment to the growth and innovation of the company as well as our city,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We have a talented workforce that can fill the jobs this expansion will bring.”
Since relocating its headquarters to Charlotte in 2015, Albemarle has supported education as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives across the region. The company’s foundation works with Charlotte nonprofits such as Freedom School Partners, Young Black Leadership Alliance and YMCA Charlotte. An industry leader in lithium, the company has deep commitments to sustainability and executes global initiatives in clean energy, including at its lithium processing facility in Kings Mountain.
The Charlotte region is already ripe with lithium deposits, a strong manufacturing workforce and top-tier research and development talent. In the last two years, global EV companies including Arrival, Toyota and VinFast have announced major investments across the state. The I-85 corridor through the Carolinas is emerging as the destination for electric vehicle and clean energy innovation.
“This project will be critical for the evolving electric vehicle industry sector, and for furthering our region’s presence as an emerging leader in the EV and battery space,” said George Dunlap, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. “ The employment opportunities provided by Albemarle are the jobs of the future, which we support and want to foster.”
This project was a collaborative effort among the city, county, NC Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, University Center Partners and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.
"Albemarle’s work on the next generation of products related to lithium batteries really advances North Carolina’s leadership in the emerging clean energy economy,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Reducing carbon emissions is good for our environment and great for our economy, too.”
