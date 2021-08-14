CHARLOTTE – Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed with the Carolina Panthers to provide 14 football coaches with a customized coach’s kit and six cheerleading coaches with a $200 Academy gift card.
Carolina Panthers’ Shaq Thompson and Christian McCaffrey took part in the creation of a special video to thank the coaches, who volunteer with youth through the Police Activity League.
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised the coaches Aug. 11 at Bank of America Stadium with their customized kits and gift cards at their first practice of the season. Kits will provide football training equipment, such as cones, whistles, mouth pieces and first aid.
The $200 Academy gift card will enable cheer coaches to prepare for the upcoming season.
