BELOIT, Wis. – Grant Truex, manager of ABC Supply Co. Inc.’s location at 3100 Parkside Drive, was recently promoted to managing partner.
In this role, Truex will participate in ABC Supply’s National Branch Advisory Board and provide senior management with feedback on various topics.
To be selected as a managing partner, Truex met rigorous requirements associated with Associate development, customer satisfaction, branch performance, safety compliance and excellence in overall business practices.
“Grant is an exceptional leader and outstanding individual who works hard to not only ensure the success of his branch, but the success of his associates and customers as well,” said Keith Rozolis, ABC Supply’s president and CEO. “As a managing partner, he will continue to ensure that ABC Supply is able to provide growth opportunities for our associates and world-class customer service to our customers.”
ABC Supply Co. is a wholesale distributor of roofing as well as exterior and interior building products.
