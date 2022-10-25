CHARLOTTE – Gaylor Electric announced that it has again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors for 2022.
Gaylor has earned the credential for its commitment to corporate responsibility. Only 450 of the nation’s merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2021.
"Gaylor Electric is committed to excellence in pursuit of industry impact,” President and CEO Chuck Goodrich said. “Along with delivering a quality project to our clients, we remain focused on improving safety standards in the industry, strengthening employee relationships and initiating personal development.”
Launched nearly 30 years ago, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:
•Quality
•Safety performance
•Talent management, and inclusion, diversity, and equity
•Craft and management education
•Community relations
In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to world-class safety by achieving Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System.
Gaylor earned the Diamond level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.