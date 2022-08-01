The Alvin E. Levine Distinguished Chair in Melanoma Research, Dr. Asim Amin, (center) was honored through a private investiture ceremony held at the Duke Mansion on July 28. Along with his family and colleagues, Dr. Amin was joined by leaders of Atrium Health, Atrium Health Foundation, and members of Alvin Levine's family. Pictured from left: Derek Raghavan, president, Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute; Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health; Daniel Levine; Helene Levine; and Armando Chardiet, president of Atrium Health Foundation. Emily Barnes/Atrium Health